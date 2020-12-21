Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.81.

Lear stock opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. Lear has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $165.67.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 238.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 247.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

