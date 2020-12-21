Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE EFC opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. The company has a market cap of $655.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.