Neenah (NYSE:NP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut Neenah from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neenah currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $56.69 on Thursday. Neenah has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $952.51 million, a PE ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neenah will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,981,000 after buying an additional 115,655 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 664,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 30,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 79,937 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

