Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $175,132.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,610.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,247 shares of company stock worth $1,565,033. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

