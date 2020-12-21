Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 78.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,452,000 after buying an additional 664,105 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth $28,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TechTarget by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 310,162.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 468,345 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,150. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $63.11.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

