Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGVT. BidaskClub upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

