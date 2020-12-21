Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,829,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,170 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after buying an additional 848,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,951,000 after buying an additional 437,094 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $9,201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $8,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,528 shares of company stock valued at $137,722. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $27.99 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

