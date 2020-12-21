Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Ted Olsen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $822,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,481.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,114,482.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,580 shares in the company, valued at $43,632,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,376 shares of company stock worth $49,322,881. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $128.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 280.37 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

