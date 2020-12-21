Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $161,000 Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,878 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

