Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 296.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAG opened at $57.17 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

