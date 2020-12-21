SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 91,379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NYSE:SXC opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $381.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

