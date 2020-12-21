Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $180,000 Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,294 shares during the last quarter.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NOG opened at $9.43 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

