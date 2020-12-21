Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 386.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,562,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,299,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 63,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $4,824,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.