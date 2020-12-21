CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 247.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,735,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $273,098.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,748 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $41,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,960.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,396 shares of company stock worth $9,975,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

