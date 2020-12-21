EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 1,261.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

