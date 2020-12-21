Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $25.97 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $111,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,718,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,893,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,804,161 shares of company stock worth $220,932,354.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

