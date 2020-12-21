JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $10.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ProPetro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.65 million, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 3.35.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

