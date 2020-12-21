Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCL. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

RCL opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

