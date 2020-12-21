Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Insiders have sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

