Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENV. BidaskClub raised shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE:ENV opened at $83.36 on Friday. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $79.03.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $1,579,854.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,264.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,643 shares of company stock worth $7,843,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Envestnet by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

