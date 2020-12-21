SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLG. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

