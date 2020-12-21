Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 274,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

