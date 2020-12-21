JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 204,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Acquisition stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

