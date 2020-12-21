Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.79.

Shares of ACN opened at $266.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.89. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,003 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

