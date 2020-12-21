ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.40 Million

Analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce $15.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $13.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $59.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.61 million to $60.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.99 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

CDXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChromaDex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 210.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,083 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

