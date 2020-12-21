MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) vs. Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Financial Comparison

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Dollar General shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Dollar General shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MINISO Group and Dollar General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A Dollar General 7.84% 36.07% 10.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MINISO Group and Dollar General’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dollar General $27.75 billion 1.86 $1.71 billion $6.73 31.27

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MINISO Group and Dollar General, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dollar General 0 4 16 2 2.91

MINISO Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Dollar General has a consensus target price of $225.26, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Dollar General’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dollar General is more favorable than MINISO Group.

Summary

Dollar General beats MINISO Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. Its consumable products also comprise snacks, such as candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, cosmetics, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, the company offers seasonal products comprising holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, it provides apparel, which comprise casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. As of November 14, 2020, Dollar General Corporation operated 17,000 stores in 46 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

