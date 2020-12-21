Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 482,169 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Kirby worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kirby by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $50.11 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.