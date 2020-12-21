JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cannae by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 216,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cannae by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 190,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

