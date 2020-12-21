Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $44,824,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 725,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

