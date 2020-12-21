Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 24,106 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 171.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Kirkland’s worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC increased its position in Kirkland’s by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 824.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $276.57 million, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.12. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.