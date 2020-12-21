Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $411,000 Investment in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 54.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. Silicom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.68 million, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter.

SILC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

