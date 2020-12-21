Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

