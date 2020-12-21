Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 221,554 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBSB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

