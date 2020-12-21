Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $361,000 in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $68.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

