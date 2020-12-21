7,800 Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other James River Group news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

