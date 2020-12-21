Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

STMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.80.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $210.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.17.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $485,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,624 shares of company stock worth $14,028,190. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 99.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 27.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,992,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 12.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.