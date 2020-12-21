SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of SPTN opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 227.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 31.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

