Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 720,892 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,679,000 after buying an additional 561,252 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 412,911 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 333,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $4,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.