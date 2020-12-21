REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.88.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,715 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

