State Street Corp Has $5.34 Million Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 119,488 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRGI stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $309.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRGI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

