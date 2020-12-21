State Street Corp Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 107,680 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

APTS opened at $7.48 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $373.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

