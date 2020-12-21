10,648 Shares in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020


Share on StockTwits

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 36.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.