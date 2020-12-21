LPL Financial LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GALT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 148,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

GALT stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $147.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

