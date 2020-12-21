State Street Corp Reduces Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in IES were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of IES by 45.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IES by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IES by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 55.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

IES stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $991.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.15.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.