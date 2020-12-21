Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,504 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.09% of Atreca worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after buying an additional 558,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $16.08 on Monday. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $590.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atreca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In related news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,240 shares of company stock worth $821,912. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

