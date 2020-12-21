State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.50% of Daily Journal worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $315.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. Daily Journal Co. has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $319.75. The firm has a market cap of $434.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.58 and its 200 day moving average is $273.71.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $626,630.00. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $31,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,221 shares of company stock worth $2,062,348. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

