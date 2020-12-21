U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while meeting in one. The company's solid business model, core franchise and diverse revenue streams are likely to support its performance. Also, rising loans and deposit balance keep the bank well poised to undertake strategic initiatives. However, expenses witness a persistent increase due to the ongoing investments in technology which might hinder bottom-line expansion. Also, pressure on net interest margin due to a decline in interest rates might deter top-line expansion. Nevertheless, manageable debt level depicts lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USB. BidaskClub raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.18.

Shares of USB opened at $44.86 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $60.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

