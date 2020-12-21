BidaskClub Upgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of UI stock opened at $273.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.33 and a 200 day moving average of $193.93. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $275.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

