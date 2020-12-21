Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.45.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.