State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.25.

State Street stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in State Street by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

